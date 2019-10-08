|
Rebecca Jane Natalie (Boo), 30, gained her wings Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
She was born Feb. 24, 1989 in Pittsburgh, the beloved daughter of Ronald Charles Natalie Jr. and Rhonda Ann (Rothrock) Natalie of Allport.
Along with her parents, she's survived by her sisters, Sarah Ann Natalie Walstrom and her husband, Thad of Brisbin and Megan Ashlee Natalie and her husband, Andres Fallon of Florida, as well as her three nieces and one nephew, Mya and Maggie Walstrom and Charles and Natalia Fallon.
She's also survived by her maternal grandparents, Ronald and Judy Rothrock of Philipsburg and her paternal grandparents, Ronald and Donna Natalie of Brisbin.
She was a 2007 graduate of the West Branch Area High School. She was a member of the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, and loved going to work with her mother at Adler's Market, Philipsburg.
She was loved by many. She loved her family with all her heart and valued family time together. She loved music and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, and again from 12 p.m. until the service on Friday.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. James Hollister and Josh Maines officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Centre Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to , 109 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019