Reetha L. Surkala


1935 - 2019
Reetha L. Surkala Obituary
Reetha L. Surkala, 84, of Falls Creek entered Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Born April 2, 1935 in Powell, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Samuel "Bandy" and Della (Barnett) Fillers.

On Dec. 17, 1955, she married her husband of 63 years, Peter Surkala, who survives along with four daughters, Dixie Powers and her husband, Mark of Falls Creek, Debbie Farrall and her husband, Bill of Milford, Del., Dottie Shindledecker and her husband, Jeff of Falls Creek and Danita Bishop and her husband, Don Jr. of Reynoldsville.

Private visitation and funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Mark Myers officiating.

Burial was in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
