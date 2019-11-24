Home

Regina M. Stoyek

Regina M. Stoyek, 103, of DuBois died Nov. 23, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years.

Born in Clymer, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Susanna (Korman) Madison.

She's survived by three children, Perry (Jill) of DuBois, Terry (Patricia) of Prattville, Ala., and Susan (Tim Dieringer) of Loudon, Tenn.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

The rosary will be prayed at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Immediately following the rosary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
