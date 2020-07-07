Renetta Marie Marshall Rivera 65, of West Palm Beach, FL and formerly of Brisbin, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020 at Consulate Health Care of West Palm Beach.



Born July 7, 1954 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Theodore W Marshall and Vivian (McGraw) Marshall of Wellington, FL.



She married Eduardo Rivera, who survives in Florida.



Family and friends will be received at the Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon.



All guest are reminded of the current guidelines concerning facemasks and social distancing.



Renetta will be laid to rest in the Allport Cemetery, Allport.



