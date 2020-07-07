1/
Renetta Marie (Marshall) Rivera
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Renetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renetta Marie Marshall Rivera 65, of West Palm Beach, FL and formerly of Brisbin, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020 at Consulate Health Care of West Palm Beach.

Born July 7, 1954 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Theodore W Marshall and Vivian (McGraw) Marshall of Wellington, FL.

She married Eduardo Rivera, who survives in Florida.

Family and friends will be received at the Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

All guest are reminded of the current guidelines concerning facemasks and social distancing.

Renetta will be laid to rest in the Allport Cemetery, Allport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved