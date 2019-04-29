|
Rheda L. (Reese) Wolfe, 85, of Red Hill, Pa., and formerly of Sandy Ridge, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospital in Quakertown, Pa.
Born Feb. 4, 1934 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Fannie (Reichard) Reese.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda L. (Frantz) McColgan and her husband, Robert of Pennsburg, Pa.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 29 to May 4, 2019
