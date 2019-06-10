Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Rheva C. Chapman


1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Rheva C. Chapman Obituary
Rheva C. Chapman, 91, of DuBois died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born July 31, 1927 in East Hickory, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Himes) LaShure

She's survived by her daughter, Linda Shaffer and her husband, Henry of DuBois and her son, Gary Chapman and his wife, Sandy of Lavon, Texas.

There will be no public visitation

A celebration of life service for Rheva Chapman will be held at the end of July. Specifics will be announced when arrangements have been finalized.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 10 to June 12, 2019
