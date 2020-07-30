Rhue Ivan Cole passed away on July 26, 2020 in Richmond, VA.



He was born in Clearfield in 1933 to Malcolm E. COLE and M. Viola OGDEN. He grew up in Aldan and Lansdowne, PA, graduating in 1951 from Lansdowne High School.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1pm with Rev. John F. White officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.



Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11am until the time of services.



The funeral home asks all guests to follow COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions.

