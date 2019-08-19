Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Richard A. Rauch


1959 - 2019
Richard A. Rauch Obituary
Richard A. Rauch, 59, of Karthaus died Sunday, Aug.18, 2019 at his home.

Born Dec. 13, 1959 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Thomas and Ruth (Lansberry) Rauch.

He's survived by three daughters, Lisa McKenzie and her husband, Roger, Bonnie Sylvester and her husband, Harlan and Dayna Wiseman and her husband, Robert and four sons, Adam Rauch and his wife, Amy, Aaron Rauch and his friend, Melissa Zendek, Richard Lopez and his wife, Windy and Shannon Quick.

At Mr. Rauch's request, there will be no service held at this time. The memorial service will be held at a later date.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
