Richard "Rick" A. Roos, 61, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Born May 18, 1957 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Harold J. Sr. and Barbara Ann Baranchak Roos.



On May 18, 1981 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg, he wed Anna Marie Oncea Roos, who survives along with his children, Angel Marie Shifter and her husband, Gary of Karthaus, Joel A. Roos and his companion, Ashley Stasko of Lanse and Jamie A. Settles and her husband, Dorian of Pittsburgh.



Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale.



A Boilermakers Ritual will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 406 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, with Father William R. Walker officiating. Published in Gant Daily from May 3 to May 6, 2019