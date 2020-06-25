Richard A. Shipley, 84, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.



He was born on July 2, 1935 in Clearfield the son of the late Frank and Amelia (Pike) Shipley. On June 26, 1964 he married Connie (Rollin) Shipley, who survives.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3-6pm at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. a masonic service will be held at 5:30pm.



A funeral service will follow at 6pm at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Kephart officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.





