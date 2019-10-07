|
Richard A. "Dick" Waite Sr. passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Epworth Manor, Tyrone.
Born April 11, 1947 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Ralph M. and Sarah J. (Wilkes) Waite.
He resided in Ohio before moving to Houtzdale, and he attended the Moshannon Valley High School.
On June 25, 1966, he married Patricia Jane (Lanich) Waite, who survives at home.
Mr. Waite was a former loyal and proud member of the Houtzdale Moose Lodge No. 327. He was employed as a supervisor for Lee Industries until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, wood-working and especially spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, he's survived by two daughters, Kimberly D. (Andrew) Finch of Perry, Ohio and Susan A. (Randy) Martin of Clearfield and three sons, Richard A. (Annie) Waite Jr. of Madera and Gary M. Waite and Bradley M. Waite, both of Smoke Run.
Also surviving are three grandchildren, Douglas and Gage Waite, both of Madera, and Jenika Finch of Perry, Ohio and a sister, Patricia McGrath of Somerset, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edmond and Ralph M. Waite Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.
Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until the service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019