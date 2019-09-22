Home

Richard E. Harris Sr.


1935 - 2019
Richard E. Harris Sr. Obituary
Richard E. Harris Sr., 84, of Olanta died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.

Born March 29, 1935 in West Decatur, he was the son of the late William and Margaret (Folmar) Harris.

He's survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Anna M. "Sue" Sisco, and four children, Richard Harris Jr., Thomas Harris Sr. and his wife, Doreen, Susan Swatsworth and her husband, George, all of Olanta, and Ronald Harris Sr. and his wife, Patty of Florida.

Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Daniel Osterhout of the Curwensville First Baptist Church officiating.

Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery, Curwensville.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
