Richard E. "Dick" Moore, 76, of Reynoldsville died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born June 27, 1944 in Warsaw, Pa., he was the son of the late Ernest and Myrtle (Roush) Moore.



On June 10, 1978, he married Linda (Greathouse) Moore, who survives, along with five daughters, Marjorie Tolin and her husband, James, Staci Narehood and her husband, Blain, Suzanne Rahalla and her husband, Joseph, Arlene Bartley and her husband, Carl and Wendy Kanouff and three sons, Timothy Moore and his wife, Jennifer, Patrick Sheley and his wife, Brandi and Ernest Moore.



There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



