1/
Richard E. "Dick" Moore
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. "Dick" Moore, 76, of Reynoldsville died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born June 27, 1944 in Warsaw, Pa., he was the son of the late Ernest and Myrtle (Roush) Moore.

On June 10, 1978, he married Linda (Greathouse) Moore, who survives, along with five daughters, Marjorie Tolin and her husband, James, Staci Narehood and her husband, Blain, Suzanne Rahalla and her husband, Joseph, Arlene Bartley and her husband, Carl and Wendy Kanouff and three sons, Timothy Moore and his wife, Jennifer, Patrick Sheley and his wife, Brandi and Ernest Moore.

There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved