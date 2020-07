Or Copy this URL to Share

On July 5, 2020 Richard "Ricky" or "Rick" Harsomchuck passed away in his home at 35 years old.



He was born on August 1, 1984 at Philipsburg Hospital to Guy and Robin Harsomchuck.



A viewing will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Friday, July 10th from 3 to 6 p.m.





