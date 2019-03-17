Resources More Obituaries for Richard Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard J. Bell

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Richard J. Bell, 71, of (New Liberty) RD Philipsburg, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at his residence.



He was born Feb. 10, 1948 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Richard E. and Ruth C. (Cunningham) Bell.



He was married Sept. 27, 1966 in Philipsburg to the former Linda M. Patrick, who survives along with a son, Richard Kevin Bell and his companion, Debra Lee Fowler of Chester Hill.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Ted G. Seibert, officiating.



Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home.



Burial will be at Philipsburg Cemetery. Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries