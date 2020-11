Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard James Kenney, Jr., 69, of Philipsburg, PA died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.



Born on July 9, 1951 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late Richard James Kenney, Sr. and Alice (Wilks) Kenney. He married Shirley M. (Brynan) Kenney on September 13, 1975 in Lansdale, PA: she survives at home.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

