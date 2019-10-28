Home

Richard L. Atwood Sr.


1950 - 2019
Richard L. Atwood Sr. Obituary
Richard L. Atwood Sr., 69, of West Decatur died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at his home. Born Aug. 27, 1950 in Holyoke, Mass., he was the son of the late Edwin and Agnes (Flannery) Atwood.

He married Sue A. (Woods) Atwood on Jan. 27, 1973 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and she survives along with one daughter, Karen Atwood of West Decatur and one son, Richard L. Atwood Jr. of West Decatur.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
