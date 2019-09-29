|
Richard L. Cathcart, 68, of New Millport died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at his residence.
Born April 7, 1951 in Clearfield, he was the son of Ward A. "Popeye" and Josephine Coletta (Quigley) Cathcart.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. George Cannon officiating.
Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery of Olanta.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019