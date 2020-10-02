1/
Richard Lee "Dick" Sanker
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Lee "Dick" Sanker, age 79 of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born December 27, 1940 in Allport, he was the son of the late Gorman and Isabel (Watson) Sanker.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5-8:00 PM at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale and again on Monday from 10-11:00 AM.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ryan Parrish officiating. He will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
