Richard Ray Kelley Sr., 66, of Clearfield, passed away at the home of his daughter on July 24, 2020.
Born April 29, 1954 in Clearfield, he was the son of William C. and Louise (Kephart) Kelley. Mr. Kelley was a heavy equipment operator having worked for the Hartman Coal Co., the C & K Coal Company, and the E. P. Bender Coal Company. He most recently worked for NAPA Auto Parts Store in Clearfield.
Surviving is a daughter Sherri Irwin and fiancée James Smith of Grampian; a daughter-in-law Renee Kelley of West Decatur; grandchildren: Derek Dixon, Sierra Wesesky, Madison Williams, Morgan Solida, Richelle Kelley, Rylan Kelley and Raeanne Kelly; and a great grandchild Leighton Dixon,
Also surviving is a brother Joseph Kelley of North Tonawanda, NY, and sisters Betty Martell of Grand Island, NY and Delores Barnett of Clearfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Richard R. "Rick" Kelley Jr., brothers Robert and Eugene, sisters Irene and Darlene, and an infant brother William.
At the request of Mr. Kelley Visitation and funeral services are private for the family.
The family suggests contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.