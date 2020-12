Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard "Sid" Thomas Dolansky Sr., age 73 of DuBois PA, a Vietnam War Veteran, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home where he resided since February 2020.



Richard was born on May 4, 1947 to Mary (Homady) Dolansky and John Dolansky which have preceded him in death.



A private service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store