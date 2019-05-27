|
Richard W. "Rick" Hess, 73, of (Twigg Settlement) Philipsburg died Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home.
Born Sept. 24, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late William C. and Miriam R. (Ramiza) Hess.
He married Sally M. (McCracken) Hess on May 29, 1971 in Grampian, and she survives along with one son, Jason Hess of Austin, Texas.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills with Father Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.
There will be no visitation.
His cremated remains will be laid to rest at a later date by the family at his request.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from May 27 to May 29, 2019
