Rickey A. Droll Jr., 47, of West Decatur died Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home.
Born Aug. 25, 1971 in Clearfield, he was the son of Rickey A. Droll Sr. and Marjorie A. (McMonigle) Droll of West Decatur.
He married Dana L. (Myers) Droll on June 30, 2007 in West Decatur, who survives, along with a son, Brandon P. Droll of Boalsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Scott Hartsock officiating.
Burial will be at the Stoneville Cemetery in West Decatur.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
