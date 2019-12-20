|
Ricky L. Baroni, 55, of Rockton died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born July 28, 1964 in Clearfield, a son of Thomas and Carol (Fleck) Baroni of Clearfield.
He was a life-long machinist, having been employed at Gasbarre Products and most recently at Jefferson Machine. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all other outdoor activities. One of the most important things in his life was going on adventures with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he's survived by two children, Erin Baroni of Grampian and Kyle Baroni and his wife, Karson of Curwensville; four grandchildren, Madalynn, Landon, Liem and Owen; and two brothers, Tom Baroni and his wife, Becky of Curwensville and Ron Baroni of Fla.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel Witherow.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
