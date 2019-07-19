|
Robert A. Johnson, 76, of Brockport died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home.
Born April 22, 1943 in Brockway, he was the son of the late Arnold H. and Margaret (Repiscak) Johnson.
He's survived by two sons, Richard Johnson of Geneva on the Lake, Ohio and Stephen Johnson and his wife, Brandi of DeGraff, Ohio and two daughters, Sandra Johnson and her long-time companion, Bill Murray of Luthersburg and Susan Sandy of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Father Leo Gallina as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 19 to July 26, 2019