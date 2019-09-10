|
Robert A. Shoff, 88, of Philipsburg died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1931 in Philipsburg, a son of the late John and Lucille (Jackson) Shoff.
He's survived by two daughters, M. Jill Blake and her husband, Donald and Tina L. Askey and her husband, Brian of Philipsburg and one son, Robert Scott Shoff of Philipsburg.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 509 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Dr. Katie Hopper, officiating.
Military honors will be accorded at the church, beginning at 10:50 a.m. by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019