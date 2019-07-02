Robert Anthony "Buzz" Maines, 65, of Olanta passed away Saturday, June 28, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



He was born April 4, 1954 in Ellwood City, the son of Willard T. and Louella (Dixon) Maines.



Mr. Maines worked at the former Howe's Leather in Curwensville for 28 years and was retired from Waroquier Coal Co. He had also worked as a school bus driver.



He was a member of the Curwensville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 842.



On April 22, 1987 in New Millport, he wed the former Eva J. Carr, who survives along with a daughter and three sons, Linda Russell and her husband, Kenneth of Curwensville, Thomas Barrett and his wife, Mindy of Ford City, Jason Maines and his wife, Cristal of Grampian and John Maines and his wife, Christle of Morrisdale.



Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and eight sisters and brothers, Mary Harman of Prospect, Shirley Maines of Shiloh, Sarah Zeigler and Wanita Maines, both of Clearfield, Ethel Lipson of Massachusetts, Louis "Squeek" Maines and his wife, Barb of Georgia, Linda Maines of Arizona and Debbie Wilt of Hyde.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bruce K. Barrett; two sisters, Anna Mae Zeigler and Barbara Copp; and a brother, Willard "Butch" Maines.



Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Douglas Turner officiating.



Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery of Curwensville.



Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



The family suggests contributions be made to Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from July 2 to July 6, 2019