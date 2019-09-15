Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bezilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arthur Bezilla


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
Robert Arthur Bezilla Obituary
Robert Arthur Bezilla, 92, of Black Moshannon, Philipsburg RD, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

Born Nov. 20, 1926 in Munson, he was a son of the late George and Helen (Timchak) Bezilla.

He's survived by a son, Daniel Bailey Bezilla and his wife, Susan of Philipsburg RD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, with Fr. John Gibbons as celebrant.

Burial with military honors will follow at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.