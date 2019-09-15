|
Robert Arthur Bezilla, 92, of Black Moshannon, Philipsburg RD, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born Nov. 20, 1926 in Munson, he was a son of the late George and Helen (Timchak) Bezilla.
He's survived by a son, Daniel Bailey Bezilla and his wife, Susan of Philipsburg RD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, with Fr. John Gibbons as celebrant.
Burial with military honors will follow at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg
