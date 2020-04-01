Home

Robert Christian Geiser


1930 - 2020
Robert Christian Geiser Obituary
Robert Christian Geiser, 89, of Middletown, VA and formerly of Philipsburg, PA died on March 29, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.

Born on September 28, 1930 in Saint Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Chris Geiser and Susanna K. (Koren) Haugan. He married Louise (Paganucci) Geiser on June 28, 1952 in Mildred, PA: she preceded him in death on September 23, 1975.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, PA at a date to be published.

There will be no viewing.

Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA

A Grave Side Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
