1/
Robert D. Saupp
1926 - 2020
Robert D. Saupp, 94, of Philipsburg, PA died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Hillview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Altoona, PA.

Born on July 6, 1926 in Houtzdale, PA he was the son of the late James and Alice (Dillon) Saupp. He married Dolores B. (Swanson) Saupp in July of 1955 in Philadelphia, PA, she preceded him in death on November 23, 2017.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin, PA.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 12 noon to funeral time at the funeral home.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
