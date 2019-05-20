Robert D. "Bob" Witherow, 76, of Curwensville passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.



Born Oct. 21, 1942 in Clearfield, he was the son of Malvin and Grace G. (Taylor) Witherow.



Mr. Witherow worked for Tafco as a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local No. 12, and retired after 36 years as a journeyman in 2003.



He was a member of the Cherry Corner Bible Church where he served on the board for more than 20 years.



He also helped build and remodel the church's new addition. He continued working on the church until his health prevented further activities.



He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war, having served as a medical specialist with the rank of E-5.



Mr. Witherow continued his medical training after the war when he worked for Clearfield Hospital and the former Clear Haven Nursing Home.



He was a graduate of the Curwensville High School. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and Golden Tide Football on Friday Nights.



He also liked working on old cars and trucks, watching wildlife as he drove through the farms and woodlands of the county and attending auctions until his health declined



On July 5, 1969 in the Cherry Corner Church, he wed his best friend, the former Sylvia Shaffer, who survives along with three daughters, Grace Heuser and her husband, Steve of Grampian, Julie Sanders of Newport and Jamie Kline and her husband, Robert Jr. of Grampian.



Also surviving are six grandchildren, Faithe Dancey and her husband, Keith of the Republic of Ireland, Norman "Chris" Heuser and his wife, Rebecca of Frenchville, Hope Heuser of Bowling Green, Ohio and Tyler, Katie and Joe Sanders of Newport.



In addition, he's survived by the following siblings, Nancy Snyder and her husband, Charles of Indiana, Pa., Barbara Turner of Pittsburgh, Dawn "Dee" McCall and her husband, Doug, Larry Witherow and his wife, Patty and Jerry Witherow and his wife, Lillian, all of Grampian.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. George Solley officiating. Burial will follow at the Friends Cemetery in Grampian.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of services at the funeral home.



Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.



The family suggests contributions be made to the Cherry Corner Bible Church, 155 Nellies Rd., Grampian, PA 16838 and online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 23, 2019