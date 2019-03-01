|
|
|
Robert Dale Singer, 82, of Gearhartville, Philipsburg RD, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at his home.
Born April 3, 1936 in Six Mile Run, Bedford County, he was a son of the late Harry and Viola (Fleck) Singer.
He's survived by a daughter, Penny Lynn Conklin and her husband, Charles of West Decatur.
Honoring Mr. Singer's wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Mr. Singer will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More