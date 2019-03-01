Home

Robert Dale Singer


1936 - 2019
Robert Dale Singer Obituary
Robert Dale Singer, 82, of Gearhartville, Philipsburg RD, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at his home.

Born April 3, 1936 in Six Mile Run, Bedford County, he was a son of the late Harry and Viola (Fleck) Singer.

He's survived by a daughter, Penny Lynn Conklin and her husband, Charles of West Decatur.

Honoring Mr. Singer's wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.

Mr. Singer will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
