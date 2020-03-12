|
Robert Dean Tormey, 80, of Osceola Mills died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.
Born Nov. 3, 1939 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Ruth (Keith) Tormey.
He married Diana L. (Kennedy) Tormey on March 29, 1996 in Kaanapali Maui, Hawaii, and she survives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. James Evilsizor officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at the church.
Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
