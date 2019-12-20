Home

Robert E. "Bob" Brunner


1936 - 2019
Robert E. "Bob" Brunner Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Brunner, 83, of DuBois died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home after a battle with cancer.

Born April 20, 1936 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Harry R. and Jessie P. (Burkett) Brunner.

He's survived by his daughter, Mary "Shannon" Bonante of DuBois.

As per Mr. Brunner's wishes, there will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Dever Cemetery, Rossiter.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
