Robert E. Grossmer Sr., 92, of Osceola Mills died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Irene Grossmer in Osceola Mills.
Born Feb. 9, 1927 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Stephen and Kathryn (Slogaski) Grossmer.
He's survived by four sons, Robert Grossmer Jr. and Kenneth Grossmer and his wife, Irene, both of Osceola Mills, and Gerald Grossmer and Frank Grossmer, both of Philadelphia.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Friday until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019