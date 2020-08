Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert E. "Bob" Rutherford, age 94 of DuBois, PA died peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the DuBois Village.



Born on November 12, 1925 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Albert & Margaret (Sheridan) Rutherford.



As per Bob's wishes, there will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

