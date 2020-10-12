Robert G. Coudriet, 90, of Clearfield died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



A memorial service will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday at 5 PM with Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.



Military honors will be accorded at funeral home by the members of the Clearfield VFW and American Legion.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-5 PM.

