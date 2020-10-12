1/
Robert G. Coudriet
1929 - 2020
Robert G. Coudriet, 90, of Clearfield died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

A memorial service will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday at 5 PM with Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Military honors will be accorded at funeral home by the members of the Clearfield VFW and American Legion.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-5 PM.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
OCT
14
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
