Robert H. "Bob" Curry, 80, of Clearfield passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



Mr. Curry was born Feb. 13, 1939 in Pittsburgh, the son of Sherman "Chet" Curry and Vivian "Bonnie" (Johns) and Thomas Hoover.



He worked at the A&P Warehouse in Toledo, Ohio and for Benjamin Coal Co.



Mr. Curry was a U.S. Marine veteran. He enjoyed the outdoors, as well as loved to hunt and fish.



He's survived by four children, Katherine Ann Curry and Bonnie Johnson and her husband, Troy, all of Delta, Ohio, Robert H. Curry Jr. and his wife, Bernice of Emeigh, Pa., and William Curry and his wife, Michelle of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Dylan and Mason Johnson and Nicole, Gavin and Oliver Curry; and a great-grandson, Hatcher Johnson.



Mr. Curry was the last member of his generation, having been preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., of Clearfield with the Rev. John F. White officiating.



Burial will be in Mahaffey Cemetery.



Friends will be received from 12 p.m. Sunday, March 17 until the hour of services at the funeral home.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.

To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.