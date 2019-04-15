Resources More Obituaries for Robert Owens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert H. "Teen" Owens

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert H. "Teen" Owens, 94, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Shawville, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Born July 8, 1924 in Eden, Pa., he was the son of the late Seymore and Sarah (Hansey) Owens.



He's survived by two daughters, Anita Poust and her husband, Richard "Rick" of Williamsport and Lisa Picard and her companion, Dean Auen of Frenchville and four sons, Dean Owens, Brian Owens and Mike Owens and his wife, Carol, all of Clearfield, and Shawn Owens and his wife, Tami of Shawville.



A public memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the LeContes Mills Fire Hall with Pastor Ken Leonard officiating. Burial will be at the Congress Hill Cemetery in LeContes Mills.



Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries