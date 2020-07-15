1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Hamilton
1950 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Hamilton, 70, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born March 13, 1950 in Clearfield, he was the son of Jesse and Margaret "Peg" (Cullen) Hamilton. Mr. Hamilton had worked for the former Clearfield Cheese Co., the former Howe's Leather Co. and the Clearfield County Housing Authority.

He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, the Curwensville VFW Post #842, the Curwensville American Legion Post #505, the Curwensville L.O.O.M. Family Center #268 where he was Past Governor and the Clearfield F.O.E. Aerie #812.

On June 15, 2018 he wed the former Ruth Sabol who survives along with 2 step children: Mary Ann Gisewhite and Fiancée John H. Walushka and Bonnie L. Sabol and companion Larry "Bud" Witherow Jr. both of Clearfield.

Also surviving are 2 grandchildren Alexis and Kaylee Witherow and 5 siblings: Francis "Butch" Hamilton and wife Toni of Washington State, David Hamilton and wife Linda of Grampian, Barb Shaffer and husband Rob and Jesse Hamilton both of Curwensville and Denny Hamilton and wife Kathie of Hyde.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Darlene Hamilton, a brother Jeff Hamilton and a niece Penny Dotts.

Services for "Bob" Hamilton will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Roger McGary officiating. Interment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery, Curwensville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, July 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and again on Friday from 10 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. Masks must be worn while attending the funeral home.

Donations may be made ot the family in care of Ruth Hamilton * 222 Leavy Avenue * Apartment #700 * Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
JUL
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
JUL
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
JUL
17
Interment
Bloomington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. When I think of Bob, I picture all of the card games we played as kids. Remembering him fondly.
Debbi Winebold Rogers
Family
