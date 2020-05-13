Robert John Kroell
1943 - 2020
Robert John Kroell, 77, of Clearfield, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with leukemia.

All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society by donating online at www.lls.org.

Published in Gant Daily from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
