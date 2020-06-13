Robert L. Krach Jr.
1955 - 2020
Robert L. Krach, Jr., Age 64 of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on December 21, 1955 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert L. & Helen (Clinchoc) Krach, Sr.

On May 28, 1977, he married Deborah L. (Bearfield) Krach. She survives.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
