Robert L. "Bob" Long, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born Dec. 25, 1924, he was the son of the late Fred Long and Anna (Neff) Long.
He's survived by his daughter, Susan (Long) Davis and her husband, Christian and son, Mark Long.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Philipsburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 317 Hemlock St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Scott Hartsock officiating.
Burial will be in Centre United Methodist Church Cemetery, Osceola Mills RD.
Published in Gant Daily from July 21 to July 25, 2019