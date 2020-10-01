Robert L. Miller, 77, of Sandy Ridge, PA died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Pittsburgh V.A. Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA.



Born on April 19, 1943 in Nanty Glow, PA he was the son of the late William and Verna (Socash) Miller. He married Christine M. (Holmes) Miller on May 28, 1965 in Sandy Ridge, PA: she preceded him in death on February 8, 2005.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.



Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store