Robert L. Witherow Jr.
1931 - 2020
Robert L. Witherow, Jr., 88, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Witherow was born November 15, 1931 in Berwindale, the son of R. Lloyd and Martella K. (Williams) Witherow.

He had retired from Target Sportswear of Hyde.

Mr. Witherow was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters officiating. Interment will be in Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.


