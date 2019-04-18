|
Robert M. Gelnett, 86, of Morrisdale died April 18, 2019. Born in Detroit, Mich., on June 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Melvin and Wava Gelnett.
He is survived by two children, Tracie Golemboski of Philipsburg and Randy Gelnett.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held following visitation at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating.
Burial will be in Crown Crest Cemetery, Hyde.
