Robert M. "Bob" Refalsky, 75, of Philipsburg, PA died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.



Born on December 25, 1944 in Janesville. He was the son of the late Mike and Margaret (Holobinko) Refalsky. He married Diane (Phillips) Refalsky on August 15, 1964 in Janesville; she survives at home.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA.

