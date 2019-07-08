Robert McKay, 93, of Clearfield died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



He was born Aug. 6, 1925 in Rochester, a son of Alberta (Morrow) Brown and his step-father, Thomas H. Brown.



Mr. McKay was employed with Chubb Corp. for 23 years until his retirement in 1988. Prior to that, he worked for 17 years at the Kings Mirror and Glass Co. in Beaver Falls.



He and his wife also enjoyed volunteering with the American Red Cross and delivering Meals on Wheels.



He was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, where he served as Eucharistic minister for 12 years. He also served on Council, the Call Committee and as president of the Friendship Club.



Mr. McKay served with the U.S. Marines during World War II.



He's survived by his wife, Ethel M. (Gillespie) McKay, to whom he was married June 23, 1951 in Brighton Township, and three children, Robin Stewart and her husband, Gerald of Clearfield, Sharon Holloway and her husband, William David of Harleysville and Bruce McKay and his wife, Kimberly of Darlington.



He's also survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer McKay Lux and her husband, Brian of Batavia, Ill., Heather McKay Pearch and her husband, Timothy of Amherst, Ohio, Mark Holloway and his wife, Christie of Bellefonte, Erin Holloway Michaud and her husband, Jason of Garner, N.C., Abby Stewart of Dover, Del., Corie Stewart of Gaithersburg, Md., and Brendan McKay of Port Charlotte, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Sienna, Hazel and Jade Lux, Samantha and Maximus Pearch and Emily Holloway; and two nieces, Roberta Jean Murray of Pittsburgh and Cindy Lou McCue of Beaver Falls.



In addition to his mother and step-father, he was preceded in death by a step-sister, Virginia Murray and a nephew, Thomas Murray.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1454, Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the charity of donor's choice.



Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.



To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Gant Daily from July 8 to July 10, 2019