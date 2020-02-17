|
Robert N. Graffius, 84, of Woodland died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Graffius was born June 25, 1935 in Clearfield, the son of the late Carl and Dorothy (Kephart) Graffius.
He's survived by four sons, Leslie W. Graffius and his wife, Barb of McDonald, Kan., Mark R. Graffius and his wife, Janet of Bradford, Dion H. Graffius of Woodland and Terry R. Graffius and his wife, Susan of Clearfield.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with his grandson, Casey Graffius, giving the eulogy.
Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020