Robert "Bob" N. Passmore, 65, of Luthersburg died peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.
Born Oct., 28, 1953 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late George and Hazel (Bloom) Passmore.
On Nov. 8, 1997, he married Judy (Kurten) Passmore, and she survives along with five children, Christine Skaggs, Ryan Passmore, Cathleen Fisher, Jessica MacCready and Stephanie Passmore.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Rick Howe officiating.
