Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Passmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert N. "Bob" Passmore


1953 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Robert N. "Bob" Passmore Obituary
Robert "Bob" N. Passmore, 65, of Luthersburg died peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.

Born Oct., 28, 1953 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late George and Hazel (Bloom) Passmore.

On Nov. 8, 1997, he married Judy (Kurten) Passmore, and she survives along with five children, Christine Skaggs, Ryan Passmore, Cathleen Fisher, Jessica MacCready and Stephanie Passmore.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Rick Howe officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from June 3 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.